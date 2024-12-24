Digital Arrest scam: Bengaluru techie loses Rs 11.8 Crore to fraudsters

Bengaluru: In a fresh case of Digital Arrest scam, a 39-year-old software engineer lost Rs 11.8 crore to fraudsters in Bengaluru. According to reports, the fraudsters posing as police officials claimed that his Aadhaar card was being misused to open bank accounts for money laundering, police said on Monday. A case has been registered and investigation is ongoing.

According to the techie, the fraud took place between November 25 and December 12, they said. The engineer received a call on November 11 from a person who claimed to be an officer of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The fake TRAI officer claimed that his SIM card, which was linked to the Aadhaar card, was used for illegal advertisements and harassing messages. The fraudster also warned him that a case has been registered in this connection.

Following this call, he received another call from an alleged police officer who also informed him that his Aadhaar details were being misused to open bank accounts for money laundering.The fraudster threatened him to keep the matter confidential and asked him to cooperate with the investigation. If he did not do so, he might get arrested.

After that the alleged police officer asked to interrogate him through video call on Skype. In the video call, a man dressed in Mumbai police uniform claimed that a businessman had opened a bank account using his Aadhaar to conduct transactions worth Rs 6 crore.

However, on November 25, another man in police uniform called him over Skype and alleged that his case was being heard in the top court and threatened to arrest his family if he did not comply, according to the complainant.

Citing a fake Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the fraudsters allegedly asked him to transfer funds to certain accounts on the pretext of “verification purposes” or face legal consequences.

According to the FIR, the victim transferred a total sum of Rs 11.8 crore in multiple transactions to various bank accounts over a period of time, fearing arrest. However, when they started demanding for more money, the victim realised that he had fallen prey to fraudsters and lodged a complaint with the police.

A case has been registered under the IT Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and cheating by impersonation, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.