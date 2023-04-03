Did you know, the first mobile phone call was made 50 years ago!

We live in an era of smartphones and the devices have been constantly upgrading due to the R&D carried out by manufacturers. Currently, countries across the globe are upgrading to 5G and little do we realize that we have already crossed 50 years since the first mobile phone call was made. The first mobile phone call was made by Motorola engineer Martin Cooper to his friend Joel Bell in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on 3 April, 1973.

The mobile phone was developed by Motorola and the device name was DynaTAC 8000X. The device cost $3995 (currently equivalent to $12,000) and it took 10 hours to charge it. A 30-minute call was possible through the device at that time. The device had a 6in (15cm) antenna on top of it. The design of the mobile phone was very basic as it had just the dialer. A user had to just dial the phone number he wanted to call and then talk (if connected). The weight of the phone was 790 grams and it was quite heavy compared to current smartphones.

We have described the evolution of mobile phone connectivity from 1G to 5G below.

1G

The first generation of the cellular network was launched in Japan by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) in 1979. The first phone that was used in the network was manufactured by Panasonic (TZ-801).

2G

The second generation of mobile network or GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) was launched in 1991 in Finland. The calls in the network could be encrypted and users were able to send SMS and later MMS through their devices.

3G

The third generation of the cellular network (3G) was introduced by Japan in 2001 by NTT Docomo. Compared to 2G, 3G offered four times speed in data transfer.

4G

4G was first available in 2009 in Europe. It was unveiled for the first time in Stockholm and Oslo.

5G

5G or the fifth generation of cellular connectivity was introduced in 2019. South Korea was the first country to introduce fuly-fledged 5G mobile networks.