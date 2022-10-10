Dhoni launches consumer camera drone Droni, to be available by 2022 end

Helicopter shot specialist cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched a consumer camera drone branded as Droni.

By IANS 0
Dhoni launches drone
Image credit- IANS

Chennai: Helicopter shot specialist cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched a consumer camera drone branded as Droni.

Manufactured by the city-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace, the Droni drone is a quadcopter consumer camera drone.

According to the company’s Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the drone can be used for different surveillance purposes and will be available in the market by the end of 2022.

Garuda Aerospace on Sunday also launched a battery-powered new Kisan Drone used for agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.

You might also like
Technology

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone Galaxy S23 to offer bigger battery than S22

Technology

Apple to declare iPhone 5c ‘obsolete’ by next month

State

Odisha CM launches ‘Football For All’, praises KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta…

Sports

FIFA World Cup song shows Nora Fatehi singing in Hindi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.