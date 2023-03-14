Design for the 4 new iPhone 15 models revealed, take a look

Apple iPhone enthusiasts are waiting for th release of the latest iPhone 15 series with bated breath. The tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September this year. The upcoming series is said to come with some biggest updates as the iPhone 14 did not receive many upgrades as compared to its predecessor iPhone 13 series.

Leaks and rumours have started pouring in following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. A new leak made by Japanese portal called Mac Otakara has Offred us a look at how the upcoming models of the iPhone 15 series will look like. The Apple iPhone 15 series will likely include four models- likely be called iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

While it’s important to take leaked information with a grain of salt, this particular leak seems to be quite believable. Mac Otakara has shared a video that showcases 3D-printed models of the four different iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 designs

The video shows the new iPhones will have a more curved and less sharp design than their predecessors. All the four models of the iPhone 15 line up will feature Dynamic Island and a USB Type-C port, which means that we can expect faster charging times and improved connectivity.

The video also shows a new design for the volume key on the top-end models which will also be the most expensive models in the line up. The Models were seen sporting a single capacitive key, which is different from the current design.

The iPhone 15 model also tipped to be one millimeter longer than its predecessor. That means the current model’s cases will not be compatible with the new phones.

The leaked video also confirms that the iPhone 15 will have the same dimension as its predecessor but it will be one millimeter longer in length. This means that the current model’s cases will not be compatible with the new phones as the keys and the camera module will not fit in the cases from previous models.

If this is true, then we will see new compatible cases for iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple enthusiasts are eager to see what new improvements the company will bring to the photographic section of the phone.

We will see more leaks regarding the specifications of the Device near the launch time of the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 line up.