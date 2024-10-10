Demand for Apple iPhone 16 base models fails to meet expectations, know details about the issue

The Apple iPhone 16 series are already on sale but there is a variation when it comes to the models. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that there has been a negligible reduction (3-5%) in the component orders for iPhone 16 as well as iPhone 16 Plus. However, the demand for the iPhone 16 Pro models remains the same as the iPhone 15 Pro devices.

Kuo has mentioned that the demand for base 16 models was less as compared to the 15 models. On the other hand, the demand for 16 Pro models is comparable to the iPhone 15 Pro orders (in 2023).

According to the report, the suppliers had been asked to manufacture both the Pro models during China’s National Day week-long holiday. This means that the demand for the duo has met expectations. Kuo has pointed out that the current shipping times for the 16 Pro are shorter than those of the iPhone 15 Pro. He has mentioned that the next focus will be the impact on U.S. market demand/shipments after Apple Intelligence becomes available in late October. However, AI will not be available in Europe or China.

Kuo has mentioned that the production estimate for the Apple iPhone 16 is at 88-89 million units for Q4 of 24. This is slightly lower than last year’s 90-91 million units.

Apple manufacturers entire iPhone 16 series in India

Cupertino giant Apple has started to assemble the total iPhone 16 series in India. This includes the two Pro devices i.e. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, initially reported moneycontrol. This is the first time that Apple is manufacturing top premium devices outside China. Through this initiative, the company is slowly pushing the production chain outside of China.

Apple has started to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro series in India with the help of contract manufacturing partners i.e. Foxconn and Pegatron. According to the sources, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and Pro Max models will be made by Foxconn. Similarly, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and 16 Pro models will be made by Pegatron. The Made in India iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be available for local customers as well as export to some countries very soon.

