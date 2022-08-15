Dell XPS 13 (9315) unveiled with a very lightweight chassis, See details

Dell has launched the next-generation XPS 13 with a very lightweight chassis, Intel Alder Lake-U, and a 13.4-inch display with an optional 4K resolution. In January, the company launched the XPS 13 Plus laptop in January with a touch-sensitive function keys and an invisible touchpad. The latest generation of the XPS 13 laptop also has a similar design language. However, the function keys and touchpad are more like that of last year’s models’.

The latest Dell XPS 13 laptop has a lightweight aluminum chassis that us just 1.4 cm (~0.55 in) thick and has a low weight of only 1.17 kg (~2.58 lbs). It will be avaialble in two variants with the Intel Core i5-1230U and the Intel Core i7-1250U. This means there are at least two performance and eight efficiency cores. It has 8 to 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM and a PCIe-4.0 SSD with 256 GB to 2 TB rounds off the system.

The standard version of the Dell laptop comes with a 13.4-inch 16:10 displays with a 1920 x 1200 native resolution and the premium variant features a touchscreen option with a resolution of 3840 x 2400, a brightness of 500 nits, and a contrast ratio of 1650:1.

The ultrabook packs a 51-Wh battery, which can be charged at up to 45 watts via USB-C. The port selection is very limited, however, and there are only two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports available, meaning the included dongle is required to access a headphone jack.

Price and availability

The Dell 13 2022 (9315) price starts from 999 USD (roughly Rs 79,512) in US. The detailed information about the prices and availability in other regions is expected to be announced within the coming weeks.