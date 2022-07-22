Dell launches XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop in India, offers Intel Core i5/ Core i7 processor

Dell has launched its latest laptop XPS 13 Plus 9320 in India under its XPS series. The XPS 13 Plus 9320 offers a performance centric laptop along with an Intel i5 or Intel i7 processor. The 12th generation Intel Core CPUs offers the best of performance along with a 13 inch display that supports 4K resolution. The sale of the laptops will begin from July 23rd on Amazon as well as Dell’s own website.

Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 Plus offers a 4K display of 13.4 inches and 3840 x 2400 pixels resolution. The other highlights of the display include 60Hz refresh rate, anti-reflection, brightness of 500nits, Eye Safe etc. The Eye Safe technology on the laptop reduces harmful blue light. The laptop has thin bezels on four sides while the screen to body ratio is 91.9 percent.

When it comes to variants, the base version offers Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB RAM and storage of 512GB. However, the top variant offers Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and storage of 1TB. The laptop offers Windows 11 OS out of the box.

The connectivity features on the device include two Thunderbolt 4 ports with Display Port and Power Delivery, USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter, USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor in the box. The 55Whr battery on the laptop can be charged with a 60W power adaptor that can charge up to 80 percent in an hour. The device gets a Light Gray backlit keyboard along with a fingerprint reader. The dimensions of the laptop measure 15.28 x 295.30 x 199.04 mm while the weight of the laptop is 1.24 kgs.

Price

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Intel i5-1240P (16GB RAM+512GB Storage) is offered at a price of Rs 1,59,990. The top variant Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Intel i7-1240P (16GB RAM+1 TB Storage) costs Rs 1,79,990.