Dell launches its first Windows 11 ARM laptop at an affordable price

Dell has launched its first Windows 11 laptop that uses an ARM processor. The new Dell Inspiron 14 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. The retail price tag of the laptop is just $499. Dell claims that the laptop (Inspiron 14) with the flagship processor from the previous year offers a battery life of up to 16 hours and good performance too. The same laptop can be configured with Intel, AMD or Qualcomm chipset.

Features

The new Dell Inspiron 14 offers a 14-inch 1080p LCD display with 8GB of RAM. The storage of the laptop is 256GB SSD and the Operating System that is offered on it is Windows 11 Home in S mode. The ports that are offered on the laptop include two USB-C 3.2, USB-A 2.0, microSD as well as a headphone jack.The 1080p webcam is offered at the top of the display and comes in handy for attending video calls.

Even though Windows ARM processor laptops have been in the market for more than 5 years, the Dell Inspiron 14 offers Windows 11 at a relatively cheaper price. If you are someone looking for a laptop that has good specs at an affordable price, the Dell Inspiron 14 can be a perfect choice.