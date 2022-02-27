Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop launched, Check the configurations and price

Gaming laptops have been improving day by day and global manufacturers are making sure about it. One of the biggest computer manufacturers, Dell has silently introduced a new gaming laptop G15 5520. The G15 5520 is the upgrade to the 5510 and 5515 laptops that were launched in 2021. The new G15 get an upgrade and is more efficient than its predecessors.

The Dell G15 5520 is available in various variants and users can purchase it according to their requirements. The base variant gets an Intel Core i5-12500H processor along with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It gets an 8GB single-channel DDR5-4800 RAM and 256GB SSD for storage. The laptop gets a 1080p display that has a peak value of 250 nits along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz refresh rate. It gets a 56 Wh battery and a 180 W AC adapter. The G15 5520 get a backlit keyboard across all models.

The top variant gets a Intel Core i7-12700H processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32 GB DDR5, 4800MHz, Dual-channel RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The display is 15.6 inches (2560×1440) with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The battery is 86Wh while the power adapter is 240W.

User can customise their 12th Gen i5 12500/ 12th Gen i7 12700 processor with their combination of GPU, RAM, Storage and display. The GPU options are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/ 3050 Ti/ 3060/ 3070 Ti. The RAM available is 8GB/ 16GB/ 32GB. On the other hand, the hard drive options are 256 GB, 512 GB and 1TB. The display options include 3 displays.

The colour options that are available for the users are Dark Shadow Grey and Obsidian Black. The connectivity options include 3.5 mm jack, HDMI 2.1, power slot, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, USB Type-C port etc. The operating system is a Windows 11 Home.

The price of the series starts from $899 and extends till $1999 depending upon the configuration you choose. Users who are willing to purchase the laptop can check the official website of Dell.