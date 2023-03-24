Dell announces latest models of Latitude and Precision series, offers high end performance

Dell has unveiled the new series of Latitude and Precision laptop series. The latest laptops get 13th Gen Intel Core processors along with Dell Optimizer. The latest laptops include 9440, 7000 series and Precision 5680.

Some important specs about the laptops

Dell Latitude 9440

The laptop offers a 14-inch InfinityEdge QHD+ display. The resolution of the display is 2560 x 1600 pixels. When it comes to processor, the laptop gets 13th Gen Intel Core Processor up to i7 vPro. The Operating system offered on the laptop is Microsoft Windows 11 processor. Users get up to 64GB LPDDR5 RAM while the storage option include up to 2TB storage. The touchpad is 3-panel Haptic Collaboration Touchpad.

The battery on the laptop includes 60 Whr Li-ion while power options include up to 100W charging.

Dell Latitude 7000

The Dell Latitude 7340/7440 ultralight laptops are lightweight and offer great reliability in terms of performance.

The Dell Latitude 7340 gets 13.3’’ FHD+ display with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. When it comes to processor, the laptop gets 13th Gen Intel Core Processor up to i7 vPro. The Operating system offered on the laptop is Microsoft Windows 10 Pro/ 11 Home/ 11 Pro/ Ubuntu. Users get up to 64GB LPDDR5 RAM while the storage option include up to 2TB storage. The touchpad is a Microsoft Precision Clickpad.

The Dell Latitude 7340 gets 14’’ FHD+ display with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. When it comes to processor, the laptop gets 13th Gen Intel Core Processor up to i7 vPro. The Operating system offered on the laptop is Microsoft Windows 10 Pro/ 11 Home/ 11 Pro/ Ubuntu. Users get up to 64GB LPDDR5 RAM while the storage option include up to 2TB storage. The touchpad is a Microsoft Precision ClickpadS.

Dell Precision 5680

The laptop offers a 16-inch FHD+/ OLED display. The resolution of the display is 2560 x 1600 pixels. When it comes to processor, the laptop gets 13th Gen Intel Core Processor up to i9 vPro. The Operating system offered on the laptop is Microsoft Windows 11 Home/ Pro/ Ubuntu. Users get up to 64GB LPDDR5 RAM while the storage option include up to 2TB storage. The touchpad is 3-panel Haptic Collaboration Touchpad.

The battery on the laptop includes 66 Whr/ 99.5 Whr Li-ion while power options include up to 130W charging.