New Delhi: Dell Technologies and its subsidiary Alienware have launched X-Series with thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch gaming laptops.

The x15 Alienware gaming laptop will cost $1,999.99 (around Rs 1,46,307) while the x17 device at $2,099.99 (around Rs 1,53,593) from Tuesday.

The company said that while all configurations of the new Alienware x15 and x17 will be available in the US on June 15, it is making available “limited configurations” from Tuesday.

In addition to the new X-Series, the Alienware m15 R6 and Dell G15 systems are also available from Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

“With breakthrough system-level engineering controls to let you play the latest and greatest game titles with confidence, it boasts patent-pending cooling technologies, the latest performance components, frame rate-splitting displays and Legend 2.0 design features,” said Vivian Lien, Vice President of Gaming, Dell Technologies.

The devices feature 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs — up to a 3080.

The x15 and x17 gaming laptops support a maximum graphics power of 110W and 165W, respectively.

The devices offer Alienware ‘Cryo-Tech’ cooling technology which introduces Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound.

This material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system’s performance.

“Unlike what’s currently available on the market, X-Series delivers up to a 25 per cent improvement in thermal resistance advantage with Element 31,” the company informed.

The ï¿½Smart Fan’ control technology utilises AI to enable improved application performance as each fan independently spins-up, slows-down or remains steady according to various sensors strategically placed around core system components.

The gaming laptops come with incredible thinness, coming in at just 15.9mm for the x15 and 20.9mm for the x17.

Available as an option on the x17, the CHERRY MX keyboard is a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design, incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a better tactile experience.

“DirectX Raytracing vibrantly brings your favourite games to life in tandem with the latest panel technologies ranging from incredible FHD 360Hz speed to 4K-UHD HDR400,” the company said.