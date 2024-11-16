Delhi to San Francisco in just an hour! Elon Musk claims its possibility

A reply from Elon Musk got the netizens speculating about an upcoming project of SpaceX to reduce the travelling time between cities on the Earth itself. A user posting a video on Twitter wrote,” Under Trump’s FAA, @SpaceX could even get Starship Earth to Earth approved in a few years. Taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour.”

Responding to the post shared by user @ajtourville, Musk replies,” That is now possible.” This reply by Elon Musk has sparked welcoming reactions from the netizens.

SpaceX lays down a system where Starship travels “parallel” with Earth after launching into orbit, enabling rapid transit between distant cities.

According to a Daily Mail report, SpaceX claims to reduce the travel time to a shortest 24 minutes between Los Angeles and Toronto, 29 minutes between London and New York and 30 minutes between Delhi and San Francisco. However passengers would experience G-forces during takeoff and landing and would need to remain buckled during the low-gravity flight.

Starship, the spacecraft is a 395-foot vehicle made of stainless steel, capable of carrying around 1,000 passengers. Many of the Internet users, appreciated Musk’s efforts in the comment section. One of them said, “America is in love with Trump’s team. We can begin to restore and grow like we deserve!”