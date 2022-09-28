Man orders laptop on Flipkart, Receives Ghadi detergent bar instead

A Delhi man has alleged that Flipkart sent him detergent in place of a laptop but their customer support blamed him when he complained.

In a LinkedIn post that has gone viral online, Yashaswi Sharma said he ordered a laptop for his father during the Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart has responded to the incident and has issued a refund for the order. The e-retailer has also said to have initiated action against the errant party.

As per Yashaswi Sharma he had opted for the “open box” delivery concept while ordering the laptop. But his father who wasn’t exactly familiar with the concept received the order without checking it.

Let us tell you a little about the “open box” delivery concept. Many e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have an ‘open-box’ delivery system for expensive items like mobile phones and laptops. With this system, customers can open the package in front of the delivery agent to inspect the item and then share a one-time password (OTP) if the product is okay.

Sharma said as his father was not aware of the system he simply assumed that the OTP was to be given upon receiving the package and gave it when the box was delivered. He further alleged that the delivery agent did not inform his father of this either.

And later when his father opened the package, he found a set of Ghadi detergent bars delivered by Flipkart in what appears to be a box of electronics.

He claims that he has security camera footage of the delivery boy leaving without the box having been opened.

“My father’s fault is that he assumed the package – coming from a Flipkart assured seller – will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver about [the] open box concept before asking for OTP?,” he asked on LinkedIn.

And when Sharma called the customer support executive. However, the customer support executive blamed him for sharing the OTP without checking his order. “No return possible. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further,” they were quoted as saying.

After his post on Linkedin went viral, Flipkart released a statement that said “Flipkart as a customer-focused organisation observes a zero-tolerance policy on all incidents that impact customer trust. It is of utmost importance to us to ensure the best possible online shopping experience for our customers

“In this specific case that offered an Open Box Delivery option, the customer shared the OTP with the delivery executive without opening the package. Once the details of the incident were verified, our customer service team initiated a refund that will be credited within 3-4working days. We have identified the issue and have also initiated action against the errant party.”

In an update, Sharma added, “the Flipkart team contacted me to inform that a refund has been processed, although I haven’t received it yet,” he further said.

