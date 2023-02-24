Customise Apple Watch band colour according to user’s clothes, know details

Apple Watch has been quite popular in terms of reliability as well as functionality. There are numerous cases where the Apple Watch has detected accidents and has saved the lives of users. On the other hand, in terms of style element, it excels better than its competitors. According to the latest reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently working on a way to change the band colour of Apple Watch according to the colour of the clothes of the user.

According to a report in Apple Insider, Apple is working to manufacture a band for Apple watch that will change colours according to the clothes of the user. This means that users will not have to change the colour of their Watch frequently. If a user juggles from an office space to personal space or party space, he/ she need not worry about changing the Apple Watch straps. The Apple Watch will automatically match the colour of the dress worn by the user.

The patent by Apple reveals that the users can customise the colour of their band depending on the environment they are in. The patent hints that the Watch bands will have electrochromic features that will cause a variety of colours and colour combinations. In other words, there will be applied voltage on the Watch band which will cause colour combinations.

The bands are made from fabric which is woven from filaments. The filaments (some or all) might include electrochromic features that will result in colour combinations.

We do not have a timeline for the launch of the colour-changing Apple Watch band. We hope that the company will inform about the upcoming launch soon.

Apple claims the Apple Watch Ultra is its most rugged, durable, and extreme Apple Watch yet, aiming to compete directly with Garmin. On normal use, the watch offers up to 36 hours backup, while low power settings offers up to 60 hours backup. The price of Apple Watch Ultra starts from Rs 89,900.

The Apple Watch SE is the most affordable smartwatch from the company and costs just Rs 29,900. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 costs Rs 45,900.