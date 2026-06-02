Croma’s ‘Everything Apple’ Sale 2026: Buy iPhone 17 at discounted price of Rs 44,768 with free adapter

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Croma ‘Everything Apple’ sale is live across it’s retail store in India. Croma is offering exciting discount deals on Apple products as part of the third phase of its ‘Everything Apple’ sale. The sale will continue until June 14.

You will receive discounts on a range of Apple devices, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watch models.

For example, you can get the Apple iPhone 17 (256GB) worth Rs 82,900 at a discounted price of Rs 44,768 through a combination of exchange offers, bank discounts and Tata Neu rewards.

iPhone 17 discount deal

Croma is offering the iPhone 17 with a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 and an additional discount coupon worth Rs 1,658. The biggest advantages if offered in terms of exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on eligible devices.

Moreover, you can trade an older smartphone to buy the iPhone 17 to receive an exchange value of up to Rs 23,500. Note that the exchange value depends on the model and condition of the device. In addition, customers will earn Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs 4,974.

With all the benefits and deals added, the effective purchase price of the iPhone 17 comes down to Rs 44,768 during the sale period.

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You can also get a complimentary Apple original adapter worth Rs 2,190 with the purchase of the iPhone 17. The offer is valid until June 14 at participating stores and on eligible purchases.

MacBook Air M5 available at effective price of Rs 73,540

The sale also features attractive deals on Apple’s latest MacBook Air M5. The 13-inch base variant, originally priced at Rs 1,19,900, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 73,540.

However, the offer is applicable to eligible students and teachers. The deal also includes a combination of education pricing, instant bank cashback, exchange benefits and Tata Neu rewards. Croma is also offering complimentary accessories worth up to Rs 12,500 on select purchases, including AirPods, Apple adapters and Cytron Pencils.

Other Apple products also available at discounted prices

Apart from the latest iPhone and MacBook models, Croma is also offering discounts on older-generation Apple devices. The iPhone 15 (128GB) is available at an effective price of Rs 36,891, while the iPhone 16 (128GB) can be purchased for Rs 40,041 after applicable offers.

The retailer said discounts are also available across MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watch models. Final pricing may vary depending on exchange eligibility, stock availability, city and participation of individual stores.