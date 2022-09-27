Croma Diwali Sale 2022: Big discounts on iPhone 13, Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Smart TV

Croma has announced the Diwali sale 2022 for its customers called ‘Festival of Dreams’. Croma is offering deals and discounts on a wide range of electronic products including devices from Apple, Samsung and Oneplus. Buyers can buy the iPhone 13, Apple Watch, OnePlus phone, gaming laptops and many more options at a discounted price. The sale will go live today.

In addition to this, buyers with HDFC Bank credit card can get additional discount of up to 10% in the Diwali sale. This offer is also available on ICICI Bank credit cards but on selected products.

Croma’s teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 would be selling at a price of ₹51,990. However, Croma has not mentioned how long the deal will continue.

Customers can check Tata Neu app to check offers on iPhone 13, Apple Watch SE, etc. Moreover, they can earn Neucoins that can be redeemed later on.

iPhone 13 discount

Like we said earlier, the price of Apple iPhone 13 is down to Rs 51,990 against its original price of Rs 69,900. That means buyers can save up to RS 17,910 by purchasing the iPhone 13 on Croma. It is avaialble in many colours including Blue, Midnight Black, Starlight White & Alpine Green. A higher variant of 256GB Storage is coming at a price of Rs 76,990 in Alpine Green.

Apple Watch SE Smart Watch

Croma is also offering big discount on Apple Watch SE during its Diwali sale 2022. The sale page claims that the smartwatch will be available at an effective price of Rs 19,990. That means it is getting a 33 per cent off. The Watch SE has GPS, GLOSNASS, and many more. You can also purchase watch’s straps in different colours like blue, green, white, etc. in a reasonable price.

Discounts on Gaming Laptops, and others

The retailer is also providing huge discount on Lenovo IdeaPad. The device will be available at a discounted cost oRs 45,990 with 54% off. The laptop carries Intel Core i5 10th Gen, NVIDIA Ge Force GTX Graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD.

Moreover, buyers can also get the Samsung Galaxy FE 5G smartphone for less than Rs 30,000. The premium device has been listed at an effective price of Rs 26,999. The 43-inch Full HD Smart TV from OnePlus will also be available for purchase at a price of Rs 19,999.

Note: Cromā is an Indian retail chain of consumer electronics and durables run by Infiniti Retail, a subsidiary of the Tata Group.