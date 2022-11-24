Croma Black Friday in India: Top offers on MacBook Air, iPhone, and iPad

Croma Black Friday sale is ongoing. The sale has brought great discounts and deals on various types of electronic products from various famous brands like Apple, Samsung, and others. The yearly shopping event is falling on November 25 this year. Croma Black Friday sale began on November 18 and will end on November 27.

Check out discount offers on Apple products including iPhone, MacBook Air, iPad and more here.

Croma Black Friday Sale: Offers on Apple Products

Croma is currently offering discounts on several Apple products like MacBook iPhone, and iPad lineup. Customers can get the Macbook Air 2022 at a discounted price of Rs 1,05,090 with Rs 10,000 instant discount. Likewise, you can get the newer MacBook Air for Rs 95,090 with cashback and instant discount offer. Croma is also offering the MacBook Pro 2022 at a starting price of 1,16,990 with the same instant discount of Rs 10,000.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 discount

Meanwhile, you can avail the Apple MacBook Air 2020 at Rs 77,090 with Rs 10,000 bank discount. Customers who make the purchase of a Macbook with HDFC Bank Credit Card can get Rs 10,000 instant discount on Croma. If the old 2020 MacBook Air is enough for you then go for it. Furthermore, if you use an EMI on the HDFC Bank credit card, Croma is offering Rs 10,000 instant cashback. The discounted price is applied when you make the final payment.

Discount on Apple iPad

Croma is offering the iPad Air 9th gen at a discounted price of Rs 26,900 with an inclusive discount of Rs 3,000. The Rs 3000 discount applies at the payment option. Meanwhile, the Apple’s iPad Pro is avaialble for purchase with Rs 4,000 cashback offer on Croma.

Apple iPhone discount

You can get Rs 3,000 cashback or instant discount on purchase of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB version) with HDFC Bank Credit Card. The newer iPhone 14 had a discount of Rs 4,000.

Apart from this, Croma sale is also offering discounts on laptops, refrigerators, mobile accessories, TVs and other electronic devices. Other accessories such as portable chargers, TWS earphones are also getting discounts during the sale.