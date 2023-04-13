Create your own Memory in Photos on your iPhone or iPad, Check the steps

Apple iPhone and iPad users can create and customize their own memory in Photos with music, different looks, and more. The Photos app presents significant people, places, and events in a user’s library and presents them in collections called memories. Well, there are some easy steps that can be taken to create one’s own Memories and then they can be shared with loved ones.

We have mentioned some steps below in order to show how it can be done.

Create a memory

Go to Albums in your device

In Photos, touch and hold an album you created and then tap play memory video.

Tap the screen to pause the memory video in order to customise.

Now tap the memory mixes button. From here you can just swipe to change the memory mix.

If you have found a mix that matches your choice, you can tap the Music button. This will change the song that was selected automatically.

To change the memory look, tap the Filters button.

Choose a look that suits you and then press done. After you are done, tap the screen to return to your memory.

Tap on the upper–right corner in order to adjust more options.

As you are finished tap the close button in the upper-left corner.

