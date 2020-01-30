PIB fact check
Coronavirus emergency message on Twitter ‘fake’: PIB fact check

New Delhi: The ‘PIB fact check’ Twitter handle on Thursday claimed that an image of “Ministry of Health’s emergency notification” on the Coronavirus being circulated on social media is “fake”.

“Fake emergency notification from @MoHFW_INDIA is doing rounds on social media. No such notification has been issued !!!

“For prevention against #Coronavirus and travel advisory, pls see: https://twitter.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1222006964059664385 https://twitter.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1222143298262814720

“For Queries on #nCoV: Call +91-11-23978046,” said PIB fact check, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking unit that verifies news related to the government’s ministries, departments and schemes and to alert the public about fake news in circulation.

The handle was created keeping in view growing trend of fake news, especially on social media.

The message that has been circulated for sometime now, mostly on whatsapp messenger, claimed to be a “Ministry of health’s emergency notification” of the Indian Health Ministry.

It read “most urgent very serious important information” suggested various preventive measures against the deadly virus and asked to “keep your throat moist” and explained that once “your throat is dry, the virus will invade into your body within 10 min”.

The message further warned not to go to crowded places till March 2020.

The Twitter handle also urged people to go to the Ministry’s official Twitter handle and gave a helpline number to stay updated over all notifications regarding various information and travel advisories disseminated for the nCoV virus.

