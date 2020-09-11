Bhubaneswar: India has become an international market for the booming smartphone industry. Several smartphones are launched every month in India and maximum of them are targeted at youth users.

The 20K-30K price range is one of the best segment among smartphone users in India. Two smartphones which were released in India in the first half with 5G connectivity were One Plus Nord and Samsung Galaxy A51.

The above-mentioned smartphones can be pitched against one another as both OnePlus and Samsung have their own fan base in the country.

Key-difference in OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy A51 is as follows:

Budget: OnePlus Nord is available at an introductory price of Rs 24,999 while Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 25,250.

Processor: Nord is paired with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU while Galaxy A51 comes with an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 GPU

Memory: The Nord is available in three variants of 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. However the Galaxy A51 is available in two variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

Rear Camera: Nord sports a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX 586 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the contrary, the Galaxy A51 is packed with a 48-megapixel camera with LED flash, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, 5-megapixel macro camera.

Front Camera: Nord features a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens whereas Galaxy A51 features a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: The Nord is provided with a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging whereas Galaxy A51 is packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Operating System: Both Galaxy A51 and Nord run on an Android 10 software. While the Nord comes with OxygenOS 10.5 whereas the A51 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0.

Fingerprint Scanner: Both the smartphones sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.