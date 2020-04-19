Cognizant attacked with maze ransomware
Photo: Telangana Today

Cognizant hit with Maze ransomware attack

By IANS
16

Chennai: Congnizant Technology Services, hit by Maze ransomware, is taking steps to contain the impact, according to the company.

In a statement on Saturday, Cognizant said a Maze ransomware attack on its internal systems had caused disruptions for some of its clients. “Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defence firms, are taking steps to contain this incident,” the information technology company said.

Related News

Apple Arcade adds 2 new games

Personal data of 23 million players of Webkinz…

IIT-D startup unveils indigenous N95 similar mask at Rs 45

iQOO Neo 3 likely to feature dual stereo speakers

The company had also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities, it said.

“We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and other technical information of a defensive nature,” Cognizant said.

You might also like
Technology

Apple Arcade adds 2 new games

Technology

Personal data of 23 million players of Webkinz children’s game hacked

Technology

IIT-D startup unveils indigenous N95 similar mask at Rs 45

Technology

iQOO Neo 3 likely to feature dual stereo speakers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.