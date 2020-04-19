Cognizant hit with Maze ransomware attack

Chennai: Congnizant Technology Services, hit by Maze ransomware, is taking steps to contain the impact, according to the company.

In a statement on Saturday, Cognizant said a Maze ransomware attack on its internal systems had caused disruptions for some of its clients. “Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defence firms, are taking steps to contain this incident,” the information technology company said.

The company had also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities, it said.

“We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and other technical information of a defensive nature,” Cognizant said.