Cognition Labs unveil Devin, an AI-powered software engineer capable of coding, building apps and more

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup, Cognition Labs has introduced Devin, a generative AI model that can function as a software engineer that can code, build apps and do other technical things.

As per the company, the AI model has successfully passed practical engineering interviews from AI companies. This AI tool comes with its shell, a code editor, and a browser to perform complex engineering tasks such as completing end-to-end coding projects, building and developing websites and applications and even training and fine-tuning its own AI models.

The US-based startup took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and introduced the “world’s first fully autonomous AI software engineer.”

The AI startup mentioned that Devin is the new state-of-the-art on the SWE-Bench coding benchmark, has successfully passed practical engineering interviews from leading AI companies, and has even completed real jobs on Upwork.

In the caption of the post, the company further mentioned that it is an autonomous agent that solves engineering tasks through the use of its own shell, code editor, and web browser.

“When evaluated on the SWE-Bench benchmark, which asks an AI to resolve GitHub issues found in real-world open-source projects, Devin correctly resolves 13.86% of the issues unassisted, far exceeding the previous state-of-the-art model performance of 1.96% unassisted and 4.80% assisted,” the caption further read.

