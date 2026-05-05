CMF Watch 3 Pro by Nothing finally arriving in India on May 6

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Nothing has finally announced that the long-awaited CMF Watch 3 Pro will arrive in India after nearly a year of it’s official debut in China in July last year. Nothing has confirmed the official launch date for the affordable smartwatch in India.

However, the company has not revealed the reason behind the nearly 10 months delay in the launch of the smartwatch. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

CMF Watch 3 Pro comes with a 1.43-inch 466×466 AMOLED touchscreen with 650-nit peak brightness. It has a 350 mAh battery, and features a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen level monitor.

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Moreover, it supports more than 130 sports modes, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GNSS. It can used in both Android and iOS devices. It measures 47 x 47 x 14.4 mm and weighs 51g without a strap.