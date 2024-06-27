CMF Phone 1 specifications leaked, Pricing expected to start from Rs 15,999

Smartphone manufacturer Nothing will be introducing the first smartphone from its sub-brand CMF very soon. Before the launch, the specifications of the device have been revealed in the latest leak. The latest leak by Yogesh Brar has revealed the specifications of the upcoming device. The expected price of the upcoming smartphone is expected to be Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 (which includes the discount).

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC processor and the device will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The on-board storage that is offered on the device is 128GB and it can be expanded via microSD card up to 2TB. The battery that is offered on the device is 5000mAh and it will get fast charging support of 33W. The CMF Phone 1 will be offered with Android 14 operating system out of the box.

When it comes to the camera specifications, the CMF Phone 1 will offer a 50MP primary camera that has a depth sensor in it. The selfie 16MP camera will offer great pictures as well as video recording features. We will get an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device and this means that the power button will be solely used for switching off the device.

The display of the device will be a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display and it will feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. The CMF Phone 1 will be a trimmed-down version of the Nothing phone (2a). It will not be having Glyph lights as well as the ultrawide camera. The charging speed of the device has been brought down to 33W.