CMF Clip Pro Bluetooth earphones confirmed to launch on Aug 4

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Nothing has announced the launch date for the upcoming CMF wireless earphones, which will be called as the CMF Clip Pro OWS earphones. According to Nothing, the new CMF wireless earphones will be introduced on August 4.

CMF dropped a short video clip on X, showing the earphones and it’s launch date. The video gave a glimpse of the earphones and confirmed the August 4 launch of the Clip Pro.

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The video was very short and did not reveal any other details about the Clip Pro.

We will known all about the new Clip Pro after it’s launch just three days later.

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