Chrome for Android gets bookmarks bar, bringing desktop-like browsing to mobile

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Google Chrome, in an attempt to enhance daily browsing, has begun to release a bookmarks bar on Android so that users can easily access their bookmarked websites without going through menus.

The new update will come with a visible bookmarks strip that is just below the address bar, just as Chrome on the desktop version. This enables the user to access commonly used pages with just one tap to simplify the navigation process and save time.

So far, Android has taken one step further because it took several clicks to access the bookmarks in the menu, which was less user-friendly to other users.

The feature is being introduced gradually with the latest Chrome releases and seems to be a setting that can be turned on. People who are recipients can turn on the bookmarks bar under the appearance options of a browser.

How to enable it

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When you have it on your device, you can turn it on by:

Opening Chrome

Tapping the three-dot menu

Click on the Appearance option in Settings.

Switch on “Show bookmarks bar”.

At this point, the bookmarks bar is accessible on tablet-based and foldable devices. The screen space on these gadgets is larger, which makes it easy to fit the feature without compromising user-friendliness.

Users of smartphones will not notice it immediately, as Google is probably working on ways to operate it on a smaller screen.

The inclusion is an indication that Google has tried to ensure that Chrome is more cross-platform. The company is making it more productive for device-switching users by taking one of the most used desktop features to Android.

In case the rollout is successful, an overhauled or smaller variant of the bookmarks bar may also be offered on smartphones one day.