Choose the best Prepaid plan with 84 days validity from Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi

airtel vs jio vs vi vs bsnl prepaid plans
Representational Image

Majority of the telecom users in India offer unlimited plans with a validity of 84 days. However, there are times when a user is confused about the choices for recharge. If you are one of those who is confused about choosing a plan with 84 days validity, here are the details about the plans offered by Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio and BSNL.

BSNL Rs 599 Plan

This plan by Bharat Sanchar Nigam limited (BSNL) offers 5GB daily data, 100 SMS/ day and unlimited voice calls to any network. Additionally users get unlimited data between 12AM and 5AM (this does affect the FUP). However, users do not get any free subscription to OTT services.

Vodafone Idea Rs 599 Plan

Vi or Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 599 plan which offers 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS/ day and unlimited voice calls to users. Users get a free subscription to VI Movies & TV.

Airtel Rs 598 plan

The Airtel Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, truly unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day along with free 6GB data coupons. The additional benefits of the plan include Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial, Airtel Xstream premium, free Wynk music and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 plan

Rs 599 Reliance Jio plan offers 2GB daily internet, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/ day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps and other subscription.

The plans by Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are quite similar. However, it is BSNL’s Rs 599 plan which has a sheer edge over the other plans. BSNL users who recharge with a Rs 599 plan are least expected to have any deficit in daily data. On the other hand, users who regularly stream Amazon Prime shows, can opt for an Airtel Rs 598 plan.

