China new satellite
Image credit- IANS (Representational Image)

China launches two new experimental satellites

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Beijing: China on Sunday launched a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket to place two satellites in space.

The pair of satellites, Shiyan-14 and Shiyan-15, were lifted at 6:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi and soon entered the preset orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Shiyan-14 will mainly be used to conduct scientific experiments and verify new technologies, while the Shiyan-15 will provide data in the fields of land survey, urban planning, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

It was the 18th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A series rockets, according to the launch center.

You might also like
Technology

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price tipped ahead of launch

Technology

Refurbished Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip on sale, Details here

Technology

Apple set to launch new MacBook Pro models as suppliers gear up

Technology

PM Modi to officially roll out 5G services in India on Oct 1

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.