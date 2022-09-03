Check your bank balance using Aadhaar card, Know Details

Good news for consumers, now you can check your bank balance using the Aadhaar card. It is a 12-digit number given by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is also linked to your biometric information like fingerprints and iris scan.

This connection enables citizens of India to check the balance in their bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar numbers online, which removes the hassle of visiting a branch.

The citizens now can also check their bank account balance without logging in the web portals of their banks by using Aadhaar Number.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you check your account balance using an Aadhaar card.

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number.

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number.

Confirm your Aadhaar number by entering it again.

The bank balance will be displayed on your screen as a flash message. The flash SMS will have been sent by UIDAI itself.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is gearing up to provide doorstep services like linking your phone number to Aadhaar, updating other information etc. This means that you will not be required to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra for availing these services.