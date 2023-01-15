Check the latest offers and discounts on Google Pixel 6a, 7, 7 Pro smartphones

Google Pixel devices are perhaps one of the best Android devices in the Indian market. If you are looking for a device that offers stock Android OS along with great hardware you can opt for Pixel 6a, 7, or 7 Pro.

We have listed down the discount and bank offers available on Google devices that are available on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 6a

The smartphone currently has a base price of Rs 29,999 (after a discount of Rs 14,000). Users can get up to Rs 21,000 discount if they want to exchange their old smartphone. Bank offers on the smartphone include offers by Citi Bank/ ICICI Bank/ Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Users also get EMI starting from Rs 1026/ month.

Google Pixel 7

The smartphone currently has a base price of Rs 56,999 (after a discount of Rs 3,000). Users can get up to Rs 23,000 discount if they want to exchange their old smartphone. Bank offers on the smartphone include offers HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card/ Flipkart Axis Bank Card. HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card holders get Rs 6,000 off on the deal. Similarly, Flipkart Axis Bank Card holders get 5 percent cashback. Users also get EMI starting from Rs 1949/ month.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The smartphone currently has a base price of Rs 81,999 (after a discount of Rs 3,000). Users can get up to Rs 25,000 discount if they want to exchange their old smartphone. Bank offers on the smartphone include offers HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card/ Flipkart Axis Bank Card. HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card holders get Rs 8,000 off on the deal. Similarly, Flipkart Axis Bank Card holders get 5 percent cashback. Users also get EMI starting from Rs 2803/ month.