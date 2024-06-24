Check the confirmed specifications of OnePlus Ace 3 Pro ahead of its launch

OnePlus will be launching its next premium smartphone OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on June 27. Even though the company has remained tight-lipped about the specifications of the device The latest leak on Weibo has confirmed that the exact specifications that the device will offer. The OnePlus 3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a memory configuration of up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

The OnePlus 3 Pro smartphone will be available in three official colours and that include Porcelain White, Green Field, and Titanium Sky colours. OnePlus will be offering a refreshed passive cooling system with 9126mm² VC heat dissipation area. This means that there will be 36% improved cooling on the device. The thermal conductivity on the device has improved by 70 percent claims OnePlus.

Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be offering a massive 6100 mAh battery that the company calls Glacier battery. The device will support 100W fast charging support. The device is expected to be launched alongside OnePlus Pad Pro. The device will be offered with a massive 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The company has claimed that the background apps can be run up to 72 hours. When it comes to storage options the device gets 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and Software update up to four years.

The Ace 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,326,659. The display is a 6.78-inch BOE S1 curved-edge display with refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to camera, we get 50-MP Sony LYT-800 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 16MP camera.