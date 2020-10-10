Check Out The First Look Of Official OnePlus 8T Design

New Delhi: OnePlus has released a new video on its new smartphone OnePlus 8T’s design ahead of the official launch. OnePlus will unveil the 8T on October 14.

As per earlier leaked reports, the OnePlus 8T’s design is a completely different from its usual design of the OnePlus 8 series.

The new OnePlus 8T design consist of a camera module on the left corner instead of usual center position. It’s less curved on the back than the Original OnePlus 8 series.

From the video, the OnePlus 8T looks a more similar to the super-affordable OnePlus Nord that launched earlier this year. It also looks a whole lot like Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.

The OnePlus 8T comes with a sleek “Ultramarine Green” color and to come with 65W charging, a new camera sensor, a 120Hz flat display, and many more.