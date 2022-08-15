Check latest offers on Apple iPhone 13/12/11 on Independence Day on Amazon

It is the 76th Independence Day in India and on this occasion many users are planning to purchase their new smartphones. If you are planning to purchase an Apple iPhone, you will get some attractive offers on the devices (i.e. iPhones) on Amazon. The discount on the Apple iPhone includes 13/12/11 series. The details of the discount and offers are mentioned below.

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is offered at Rs 70,900 against a regular price of Rs 79,900. This means that the users get a discount of 11% over the original price. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) variant is offered at Rs 78,900. Users get a discount of 12% over the original price. The original price of the 256GB variant is Rs 89,900.

Users get attractive bank offers on the device, which further decreases the price. If you have an old device to exchange, you can get off up to Rs 24,550. While the EMI starts at Rs 3338 (64GB), the 128GB variant starts at Rs 3714. Users can avail no cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000.

6 colour variants are offered on the iPhone 13 and that incluides red, blue, midnight, pink, starlight and green.

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is offered at Rs 58,900 against a regular price of Rs 65,900. This means that the users get a discount of 11% over the original price. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) variant is offered at Rs 60,900. Users get a discount of 13% over the original price. The original price of the 128GB variant is Rs 69,900.

Users get attractive bank offers on the device, which further decreases the price. While the EMI starts at Rs 2773 (64GB)/ Rs 2867 (128GB), users can avail no cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. If you have an old device to exchange, you can get off up to Rs 24,550.

The Apple iPhone 12 is available in Purple, Red as well as White colour.

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) is offered at Rs 48,999 against a regular price of Rs 54,900. This means that the users get a discount of 11% over the original price. Users get attractive bank offers on the device, which further decreases the price. While the EMI starts at Rs 2307, users can avail no cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. If you have an old device to exchange, you can get off up to Rs 24,550.

Note: The offers and discount mentioned in the article might get changed in the future. Refer to the website (Amazon) for latest details.