Cheapest 5G smartphone of 2024: Vivo T2 Pro 5G with 256 GB storage available for just Rs 8,500

Vivo has launched its cheapest 5G smartphone in India Vivo T2 Pro 5G. The phone has many modern features. The smartphone company has launched the Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone with up to 256 GB of storage, a 16MP front camera, and a 64MP rear camera.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor that boasts an AnTuTu score of over 720,000+ and utilizes a second-generation Armv9 architecture for superior multitasking capabilities.

The device features a 3D Curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits, and a 1200Hz instant high touch sampling rate.

The device comes with a 4600 mAh battery 66W FlashCharge technology and a 3000mm square vapour chamber liquid cooling system for thermal management. The company has claimed that the in-house fast charging technology can fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 22 minutes. Similarly, the battery can last up to a claimed 56.85 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

The device’s camera features include night mode, panorama, time-lapse video, dual view, portrait, and slow motion. It comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of extended RAM.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T2 Pro 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope are the sensors present in the phone. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

This smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999. But the company has given a discount of Rs 3,500 on the smartphone. A 24-month EMI option has also been provided to buy the phone. To avail of the EMI, you will have to deposit a down payment of only Rs 8,500 and can buy it with an installment of Rs 690 per month at an interest rate of 8.5 percent.

