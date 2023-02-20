ChatGPT’s email to airline on behalf of woman for flight delay wows internet

The ChatGPT by Open AI is attracting a lot of attention around the world now a days as people want to know how AI responds to different requests or queries. We get to hear a new story regarding ChatGPt nearly everyday now. Now. a polite but passively aggressive and firm email written by the ChatGPT to a airlines on behalf of a woman for flight delay is going viral on the internet.

The ChatGPT is a complete language tool that responds to different requests. It was released late last year. People are using it to write theses, debates, and much more.

As per the viral video, a woman asked the ChatGPT to write a “polite but passively aggressive and firm” email to an airline after a six-hour flight delay. The email that the AI bot wrote can said to be perfect.

The woman shared a video of the incident on Instagram with a caption, “This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?

The email drafted by the AI expressed “frustration and disappointment” over the delayed flight time and the lack of response from the airlines.

The quick email composed by AI addressed every aspect of the prompt and expressed optimism for future “improvements” in the airline’s handling of flight delays and passengers’ priorities.

The video has garnered over 2.5 million views till now. Many users were awed by AI. The post has received tons of comments.

One user wrote, “ChatGPT is damn awesome.” While another said, “This is actually a brilliant use of ChatGPT.”

“I feel like you could have just sent them what you said to chat gpt + your request for compensation,” commented a third user.

“Polite but passive-aggressive and firm,” remarked another user.