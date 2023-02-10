ChatGPT wins hearts, 78% of Indians fall for love letters written by AI

McAfee has published a report on the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on communication, even in intimate matters. The study, which was called “Modern Love,” polled 5,000 people in nine countries, including India. The results showed that 78% of Indians couldn’t tell the difference between a love letter written by an AI tool called ChatGPT and one written by a human.

Of all the countries surveyed, 62% of Indian adults plan to use AI to write their love letters for Valentine’s Day. 73% of Indians who participated in the survey also use AI to improve their dating profiles.

The study’s findings highlight both the benefits and potential drawbacks of artificial intelligence as tools like ChatGPT become more common. A machine-generated love note was preferred by 60% of Indian respondents, with 59% stating that it would boost their confidence.

However, 57% of Indian respondents stated that they would be offended if they found out that their love letter was written by a machine.

Additionally, McAfee’s research demonstrated that it has become increasingly challenging to distinguish between genuine and fictitious information obtained online. 76% of Indian respondents admitted to having been catfished or knowing someone who had, and 89% of Indian respondents engaged in direct social media conversations with strangers. Instagram (64%), WhatsApp (59%), and Facebook are the most frequently used platforms by strangers to reach adult Indians.