ChatGPT could soon create videos: New app clues point to Sora Integration

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New clues indicate that OpenAI is preparing to launch superior video-generation capabilities into ChatGPT that will possibly run on its next-generation model, Sora.

Internal code references that hint at the future of video tools have been discovered by developers who are looking at the Android version of ChatGPT. These results suggest that soon users will be able to create short videos inside the application.

According to the elements that have been discovered, the feature might enable:

Transforming text prompts into video clips.

Providing background music, narration, or audio.

Manipulation of style and visual tone in the app itself.

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This would greatly increase the functionality of ChatGPT beyond text and graphics if applied.

Although the name Sora is not directly stated in the code, the functionality is rather close to the features that the model is associated with. This implies that the feature can either be an in-built version of Sora or a comparable tool that was created under a different interface.

The relocation can be included in a larger pattern of unifying AI possibilities into one location. The introduction of video creation into ChatGPT would imply that people would be able to write, design, and even create video content without exiting the app.

This is not yet confirmed, but since the user interface elements have already been present in development builds, likely that testing was already in progress. The feature could be refined and then rolled out publicly.