ChatGPT can reply to your WhatsApp text messages: Report

A developer named Daniel Gross has developed a Java Script that can make it possible for ChatGPT to reply to texts on behalf of users on WhatsApp. The latest innovation uses the conversational capabilities of the AI-based ChatGPT to reply to text messages on the well-known instant messaging service.

However, neither OpenAI nor Meta have formally rolled out support for AI-based messaging on their platforms. There is no official confirmation regrading this feature yet. Developer Daniel Gross is responsible for the new ChatGPT patch for WhatsApp. This ChatGPT patch for WhatsApp can enables users to react to WhatsApp messages using the AI-powered chatbot.

To use this ability, the users will have to download a language library from a website that contains the appropriate files in order to accomplish this. Then, they must open the “WhatsApp-gpt-main” file and execute the “server.py” file. This will starts up the ChatGPT setup on WhatsApp.

Once the server is running, users need to type “Is”, click on enter button. Then the user need to select “python server.py” to set up their registered phone number on the OpenAI chat page. At last they have to click on the “Confirm I am a human” box to verify their account. The associated WhatsApp account will then have OpenAI ChatGPT available.

However, there are certain security risks while using this unofficial integration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

(Source: MSN)