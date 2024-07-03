CERT-In finds multiple bugs in Google Chrome OS, GitLab

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS and GitLab, which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

LTS channel for Google ChromeOS versions prior to 120.0.6099.315 is the affected software.

On the other hand, the affected software in GitLab include — GitLab Community Edition (CE) versions prior to 17.1.1, 17.0.3 and 16.11.5 and GitLab Enterprise Edition (EE) versions prior to 17.1.1, 17.0.3 and 16.11.5.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in LTS channel for ChromeOS which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” said the CERT-In advisory.

As per the cyber agency, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome OS due to Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC and Use after free in Media Session.

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page.

The vulnerabilities reported in GitLab exist in various components of GitLab community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, access sensitive information, cause cross-site scripting, bypass security restrictions and cause denial of service condition on the targeted system, according to the cyber agency.

CERT-In has suggested users apply appropriate security updates as recommended by the companies.