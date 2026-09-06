Canva launches 100 plus new features in visual suite

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An online graphic design and publishing platform Canva has just dropped more than 100 new features in visual suite across Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards, Presentations and Websites.

The new features aim to make creation and management of the content easier. Now users don’t have to run to other apps for other things, they will get all necessary features in one platform only.

Also the latest update of the platform brings us more convenience with AI-powered data analysis, richer document layouts, improved collaboration tools, presentation controls.

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Users can create documents, work with spreadsheets, make presentations and also allow users to collaborate with them in projects. Company has put efforts to make the platform useful for other works such as daily and productive work as well as graphic designing in one place.

These features will be beneficial for students, professionals, businesses, and content creators. Features have been designed in a way it will save time of the users and also no jumping to other applications to complete one task.

With this update, Canva is expanding its platform to compete with other productivity and design tools by bringing more features together in a single workspace.

Also Read: Google brings Adobe and Canva tools to Gemini in big AI upgrade