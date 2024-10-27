Camdom: Digital Condom by German company that prevents unauthorised capturing of private moments

In this age of smartphones, there is always a risk of privacy breach during your private moments. In order to restrict unauthorised capturing of intimate moments, a German sexual health company Billy Boy has launched Camdom. It is basically a digital condom and prevents audio and video recording during intimate moments.

What exactly is Camdom?

CAMDOM is an app that acts like a digital condom. The app prevents any person to take photos, films as well as recording without your consent. It blocks the cameras and microphones of your smartphones and prevents any digital mishap. The app is quite simple to use and the users can download the app from the store. Users can lock their smartphones together and if someone tries to disconnect an alarm is activated.

How to use the Camdom app

Open the app

Swipe down to get digitally protected

Wait until the devices have established connection

Camdom automatically detects, synchronises and blocks the camera and microphone.

The app can be used on multiple devices at the same time

An audio-visual alarm is activated if any devices are disconnected without consent

Users can disconnect the devices by simply pressing and holding the unlock button for 3 seconds.

Availability

The Camdom digital condom by Billy Boy is available on Google Play for Android users. However, it will be soon available for iPhone users on Apple App Store.