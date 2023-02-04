iPhone 14 price drop: Buy it under Rs 45,000 in Flipkart sale!

Apple iPhone 14 has received a huge price cut on Flipkart. The e-retailer is offering massive discounts on the iPhone 14 as part of its Big Bachat Dhamaal sale offers. The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale started on February 3. The sale will continue till February 5, 2023.

Flipkart Big Bachat sale 2023: iPhone 14 price drop

The Apple iPhone 14 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 44,999 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. However, this price includes instant discounts and various offers such as bank offers, exchange deals.

The iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 71,999 on Flipkart with a discount of 9 per cent that mounts to Rs 7,901 off. Additionally, you can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on transaction with HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions. With this, the cost of the premium device will drop down to Rs 67,999.

Apart from these, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 23,000 exchange value for your old smartphone. By opting for the Exchnage offer, customers can cut down the price of the Apple iPhone 14 to Rs 44,999. All the discounts mentioned above to a total amount of Rs 34,901.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The display houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.