Bugatti Launches 3 new smartwatches with cutting-edge tech

By IANS
Bugatti smartwatch
Bugatti smartwatches (Pic: IANS)

Paris: Luxury sports car brand Bugatti has partnered with watchmaker VIITA to launch three new smartwatches that will reflect cutting-edge technology.

The three new Bugatti smartwatches bear the names of some of the luxury automaker’s iconic brands — like the Bugatti Pur Sport, Le Noire and Divo.

The smartwatches are all prefixed by Bugatti Ceramic.A five-year warranty is available for each of the models, which are believed to be in limited supply, GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

There are up to 90 different sport modes, health and fitness sensors to monitor vital statistics at every moment, as well as acceleration and GPS.

The dual-purpose heart sensor measures both heart rate and heart rate variability.

The three Bugatti smartwatches are crafted with the highest level of precision, class and comfort, the report said.

There is a Bugatti rubber wrist strap or a titanium strap to choose from. Several personalisation and customisation are possible with each of the models.

The Bugatti smartwatches also have a hi-res 390 x 390 pixel LED touchscreen within the sculpted sapphire glass housing.The bezel is made of scratch-resistant ceramic.

