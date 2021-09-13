Budget smartphone Tecno Spark 8 with 5000 mAh battery and 16MP AI camera launched

Budget smartphone manufacturer Tecno has launched its new smartphone Tecno 8 in India on September 13. Keeping in mind about the demand of Indian smartphone buyers in the sub Rs 10,000 segment, Tecno has launched this product.

Tecno Spark 8 priced at just Rs 7999 is appealing to the audience due to its budget pricing, 16 MP high resolution camera and storage of 64GB.

The details of the TECNO Spark 8 can be summarized under the following heads:

Specification

The Tecno Spark 8 smartphone comprises of a 6.52-inch HD+ display which sports a waterdrop design at the top. The display of the device offers a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor that has a clock speed of 1.8GHz.

The phone is based on Android 11 out of the box and is based on HiOS v7.6. In terms of storage the device sports 64 GB of onboard space, while it is powered by a 2 GB RAM. The storage can be expanded till 256GB via a micro SD card. In terms of dimensions the device is 164.82mm x76.05mm x9.2mm (height x width x thickness).

Camera

The optics of the device consists of an 8MP Front Camera with dual flash and 16 MP Dual rear camera with quad flash. It ensures large aperture dark shooting and panoramic shooting. The camera also supports 1080P time-lapse photography, 120 fps slow motion, portrait camera etc. In the rear camera setup, it consists of a 16 MP primary camera and a secondary Ai camera.

Battery and connectivity options

The smartphone consists of a massive 5000mAh battery that gives a standby of 29.44 days. The device has a real time tracker for kids online activity through a dedicated Kids Mode. The device also gets a Soplay music mixer and DTS stereo sound effect.

Other connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 8 has support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Dual Band WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG support, FM and 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors of the device include G-sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and fingerprint sensor.

Colour options

The TECNO SPARK 8 will be available in colour options of Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Clan and Iris Purple.