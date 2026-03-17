Budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy M17e debuts in India, Features a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP rear camera

Advertisement

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M17e as it’s latest budget smartphone with decent specifications in India. The new Galaxy M17e has a starting price of Rs 12,999. The device is equipped with a big 6,000 mAh battery and has a 50Mp primary rear camera.

You can check the other details below:

Specifications

The new Samsung phone features a 6.7-inch LCD display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and an HD+ resolution. It sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth unit. The display gets a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera and features thick bezels all around.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage space can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Advertisement

It packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. The device runs Android 16-based One UI 8.0. Samusng has promised to offer 6 years of OS and security updates for the device.

Other specs include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone is also IP54 rated for water and dust resistant. It is 8.2mm thick.

Price, storage variants

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is available in two colour options of Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet. The device has a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB option.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold likely to be discontinued after three months of launch