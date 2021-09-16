Budget smartphone Realme C25Y launched in India with 50-Megapixel camera; Check price, specifications

Realme has unveiled it latest budget smartphone ‘realme C25Y’ in India on Thursday. The new affordable smartphone is the first model in the C series to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Realme C25Y is an upgraded version of the Realme C25. It comes with an octa-core Unisoc SoC and waterdrop-style notch.

Realme C25Y price in India, availability

Realme C25Y is priced in India at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option while the 4GB + 128GB storage configuration costs Rs 11,999. The smartphones is launched in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colour options.

The phone will be available for pre-orders starting from 12pm (noon) on Monday, September 20. Realme C25Y will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail outlets from September 27.

Realme C25Y specifications

The Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has 420 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It runs on Android 11 with Realme R Edition interface on top.

Realme C25Y has up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Realme C25Y offers a triple camera setup on the back in a square camera module that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The camera features include AI Beauty, HDR mode, Panoramic View, Portrait, Timelapse, Expert, and preloaded filters. At the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats. The camera also has the AI Beauty support.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 48 days of standby time.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, accelerometer, and magnetometer.

The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. In terms of dimension, the Realme C25Y measures 164.5×76.0x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams.