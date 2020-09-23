New Delhi: The HMD Global-owned smartphone maker Nokia has launched two new budget smartphones Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 in Europe.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with triple rear cameras as well as sport a hole-punch display design. The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and houses dual rear cameras.

“For us, it’s truly been a transformational year, and we’ve adapted to the changing times. I am extremely excited to broaden our value-add services for enterprise with the introduction of HMD Connect Pro, offering unprecedented levels of flexibility and security,” Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The Nokia 3.4 will be available globally from early October in 3/32GB, 3/64GB and 4/64GB memory and storage configurations, starting at an average global retail price of 159 euros.

The Nokia 2.4 will be also available globally from end of September and in 2/32GB and 3/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 119 euros.

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, there is a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The Nokia 3.4 comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants both of which support expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The device houses triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MPselfie camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera is available under the hole-punch display design.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone measures 165.85×76.30×8.69mm and weighs 189 grams.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

The smartphone houses dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition, the Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500mAh battery.