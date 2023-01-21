BSNL Rs 249 plan offers subscription to multiple OTTs including Zee5 and Sony LIV

BSNL Rs 249 plan is something that every customer who is glued to OTTs should opt for. This plan by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) bundles OTT for those customers who want to keep themselves entertained 24×7. Initially reported by Telecom Talk, this plan offers access to 9 different platforms if you have an active BSNL broadband plan.

The BSNL OTT plan is meant for users that have entry level broadband plans and are keen to access OTT benefits. The OTT benefits that can be accessed in the plan include ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Yupp TV, aHa, Lionsgate Play, Hungama and Disney+ Hotstar.

One of the important aspects about the plan includes login to several devices. The devices can be TV, smartphone, tablets or computers. The platform also suggests personalised recommendations based on a user’s consumption.

On the other hand, the BSNL’s entry level plan is currently priced at Rs 399. On the other hand, Rs 329 broadband plan has been discontinued by the company. BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV Scope in order to offer the bundled service to consumers.