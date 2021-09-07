BSNL Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Get 2GB high-speed daily data for 365 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 1,498 annual recharge plan for its prepaid users that offers 2GB high-speed daily data. However, the plan does not offers the standard voice calling and SMS benefits.

BSNL has also brought a promotional offer for customers recharging with the Rs 2,399 voucher that gets them additional 90 days validity.

The new Rs 1,498 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is launched as a Data Voucher STV for users who needs high speed data in their daily life.

The new data voucher offers 2GB high-speed daily data for 365 days. After the daily data has been exhausted the data speed will be reduced to 40kbps.

As per reports of KeralaTelecom.Info, the company launched the new Rs 1,498 prepaid recharge plan in the Chennai circle a few days. Now, the plan is available in most BSNL circles, including Assam, Gujarat, UP East and UP West, Kolkata, Telangana, and Karnataka, among others.

The interested customers can buy the new Rs 1,498 prepaid recharge plan directly through the BSNL Web portal or self-care customer service. Users can also get it by sending an SMS message “STVDATA1498” to 123.

Last year, BSNL introduced the Rs 1,498 prepaid recharge plan with a total of 91GB high-speed data for 365 days. However, it was discontinued silently after a few days of its launch. Now the Rs 1,498 plan has been relaunched but as a data voucher offering.

Alongside the new Rs. 1,498 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL has also introduced the 90 days of additional validity for its Rs 2,399 recharge plan which extends the plan’s validity from the existing 365 days to 425 days. However, reports from OnlyTech has revealed that the promotional offer is valid for limited time that is until November 18.

The Rs 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calling facility, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB high-speed daily data access to users. It also allows customers to get personalised ring back tone (PRBT) and access to the ErosNow service.

Last month, BSNL revised the Rs 247 and Rs 1,999 plans to offer more data and launched the Rs. 447 prepaid plan with no daily data restriction.