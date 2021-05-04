Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out new 4G prepaid plans for its customers. These plans are STV 1098 and STV 599 recharge plans. These plans are truly unlimited in nature and provide unlimited 4G data to its customers.

The details about the plans are mentioned below:

BSNL 4G STV1098 Plan

The Rs 1098 recharge plan offers unlimited calling to any telecom network, 100 sms/ day along with unlimited 4G data usage to its customers. The BSNL users also get additional free tunes with unlimited song changing capability. The STV1098 plan is valid for a period of 84 days.

BSNL 4G STV599 Plan

The Rs 599 recharge plan offers unlimited calling to any telecom network, 100 sms/ day along with 5GB 4G data usage for its customers. However, after the FUP (fair usage policy) of 5GB the users will get an internet speed of 80kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 90 days.

While both the 1098 plan and 599 plan offer attractive deals for its customers, there is a drawback in the plans. BSNL does not provide 4G network throughout India. BSNL 4G plans are limited to 4G circles i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kolkata, Kerala and Maharashtra. However, the company is planning to expand its 4G circles in the upcoming year.